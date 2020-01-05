Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd Rae Gabriel. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Olympic Printers 310 E 1st St. Port Angeles , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

On December 10th, Floyd Gabriel passed away surrounded by family and friends at the Walla Walla veterans' home at the age of 87.



He was born to Leota Miller and Ernest Gabriel in Lincoln, Nebraska. Floyd had a sister, Caroline, and a brother, Ernie. When Floyd's father left at an early age, each were raised by different family members.



At the age of 12, he moved to Denver with his mom for two years before moving back to Lincoln. In 1948, he moved to Kennewick, with his mother. He graduated Kennewick High School, in 1951, then attended Central Washington University, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Speech and Drama. He spent his summers working the harvest to pay his way through college.



After college, knowing he would be drafted, he enlisted straight into the Navy as an officer. His admiral realized he had an ability for staging performances and had him direct theater for the troops. This led him to an opportunity to be first in line to attend flight school.



Attending the Naval Air Station Training in Pensacola, Florida, he learned to fly helicopters and fixed wing aircraft. He was stationed on the York-town as a Helicopter Anti-Submarine Plane Commander. From the Yorktown, he got to travel the world.



During flight school, he met and fell in love with Shirley Poythress. They married and had three boys, Mike, Wayne, and Kelly.



After completing four years of active duty, he moved his family to Renton, where he took a job at a stationery supply/printing firm, Trick and Murray, as well as embarking on several other side businesses.



On weekends, he would perform vaudeville comedy acts called The Gabby and Ray show with his friend Ray.



In February of 1963, his wife Shirley was diagnosed with



Eventually, Floyd met and married Robin Richards, and added her son, Jon, to the family. Floyd and Robin took on the responsibility of raising four boys. Floyd loved taking his kids on fishing trips, road trips across the country; packing along a 100-pound canvas tent in a Volkswagen van, and his favorite, the yearly week long hikes along the Pacific Ocean.



In 1978, Floyd and Robin, both employed in the printing industry, decided to venture out on their own, and left Seattle to purchase Olympic Printers.



With their experience and the help of their kids, they turned a small 4-person business into a thriving company, employing 26 people at its peak. Floyd quickly became actively involved in the Port Angeles community players, acting in numerous plays and joined the Port Angeles



Some of Floyd's other lifelong passions were stamp collecting, watching old western movies, scuba diving, making popcorn balls the size of cantaloupes during the holiday season, and 40 years' worth of rock hounding adventures all over Washington, Oregon, Montana, and Idaho.



The day before he passed, one of the granddaughters asked, "How are you doing grandpa?" He softly spoke his last words, "I'm doing fantastic." I know if he had enough strength to say more it would have been followed up by, "and I look good too" because those were his two favorite lines. What he loved most in life was spending time with his kids.



A good friend of ours always said that in life, Floyd put in a dime, and got a quarter's worth.



He is survived by his brother, Ernie; sons, Kelly, Wayne, and Mike; grandchildren, Jennifer, Jean, Cameron, Steven; and great-grandchildren, Mikkel and Jaxon.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Olympic Printers on Saturday, January 11th, starting at 2 PM, with refreshments and appetizers.



Please sign the online guest book and share your memory of Floyd with his family at On December 10th, Floyd Gabriel passed away surrounded by family and friends at the Walla Walla veterans' home at the age of 87.He was born to Leota Miller and Ernest Gabriel in Lincoln, Nebraska. Floyd had a sister, Caroline, and a brother, Ernie. When Floyd's father left at an early age, each were raised by different family members.At the age of 12, he moved to Denver with his mom for two years before moving back to Lincoln. In 1948, he moved to Kennewick, with his mother. He graduated Kennewick High School, in 1951, then attended Central Washington University, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Speech and Drama. He spent his summers working the harvest to pay his way through college.After college, knowing he would be drafted, he enlisted straight into the Navy as an officer. His admiral realized he had an ability for staging performances and had him direct theater for the troops. This led him to an opportunity to be first in line to attend flight school.Attending the Naval Air Station Training in Pensacola, Florida, he learned to fly helicopters and fixed wing aircraft. He was stationed on the York-town as a Helicopter Anti-Submarine Plane Commander. From the Yorktown, he got to travel the world.During flight school, he met and fell in love with Shirley Poythress. They married and had three boys, Mike, Wayne, and Kelly.After completing four years of active duty, he moved his family to Renton, where he took a job at a stationery supply/printing firm, Trick and Murray, as well as embarking on several other side businesses.On weekends, he would perform vaudeville comedy acts called The Gabby and Ray show with his friend Ray.In February of 1963, his wife Shirley was diagnosed with breast cancer . She tragically passed at the age of 29, on April 24, 1964. Family members were already deciding who would raise each child; Floyd let everyone know, that his kids would never be split apart, as he and his brother and sister had been. This led to a different direction in his life; letting go of his side businesses and acting aspirations to focus on his boys.Eventually, Floyd met and married Robin Richards, and added her son, Jon, to the family. Floyd and Robin took on the responsibility of raising four boys. Floyd loved taking his kids on fishing trips, road trips across the country; packing along a 100-pound canvas tent in a Volkswagen van, and his favorite, the yearly week long hikes along the Pacific Ocean.In 1978, Floyd and Robin, both employed in the printing industry, decided to venture out on their own, and left Seattle to purchase Olympic Printers.With their experience and the help of their kids, they turned a small 4-person business into a thriving company, employing 26 people at its peak. Floyd quickly became actively involved in the Port Angeles community players, acting in numerous plays and joined the Port Angeles Rotary Club , 1979, and remained a member until he passed. He also served as a board member on the Port Angeles Chamber of Commerce. Although Floyd and Robin separated, they remained lifelong friends.Some of Floyd's other lifelong passions were stamp collecting, watching old western movies, scuba diving, making popcorn balls the size of cantaloupes during the holiday season, and 40 years' worth of rock hounding adventures all over Washington, Oregon, Montana, and Idaho.The day before he passed, one of the granddaughters asked, "How are you doing grandpa?" He softly spoke his last words, "I'm doing fantastic." I know if he had enough strength to say more it would have been followed up by, "and I look good too" because those were his two favorite lines. What he loved most in life was spending time with his kids.A good friend of ours always said that in life, Floyd put in a dime, and got a quarter's worth.He is survived by his brother, Ernie; sons, Kelly, Wayne, and Mike; grandchildren, Jennifer, Jean, Cameron, Steven; and great-grandchildren, Mikkel and Jaxon.A Celebration of Life will be held at Olympic Printers on Saturday, January 11th, starting at 2 PM, with refreshments and appetizers.Please sign the online guest book and share your memory of Floyd with his family at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International Breast Cancer Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close