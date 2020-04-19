Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis C. Thiemann PhD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on December 27, 1927, to Victor and Estelle Frisch Thiemann.



Francis was a Marine and served during



A high school dropout, he credited the GI bill with allowing him to begin his world as an academic. He received his BA from Seattle University, his MA from UW and his PhD. from the University of Oregon.



He was a professor and taught at the University of Oregon-Eugene, the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Alberta, and the University of Louisville-Louisville, Kentucky. He retired from UL as Professor Emeritus.



Francis was a man of many interests and talents. He spent his early years as a professional singer, brick/stonemason and contractor. He often said he became a university professor to come in out of the rain.



He was a life-long student of Philosophy, a lover of books and classical music, particularly Wagner operas. In his retirement he was an avid farmer and gardener.



Francis belonged to the St. James Cathedral and was a Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Estelle Thiemann; sisters, Mariann and Juliann; son, Gregory; and granddaughter, Sarah.



Francis is survived by his wife, Penney of Port Angeles; the mother of his children, Eleanor of Louisville, Kentucky; son, Stephen (Marilyn) Thiemann of Spirit Lake, Idaho; daughters, Charlotte (Alphonso) Oliva of Spokane, Ann Catherine Thiemann of Harvard, Massachusetts and Sarah Thiemann (Roger) of Louisville, Kentucky; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.



A Funeral Mass at St. James Cathedral will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County, 829 E. 8th St., Port Angeles, 98362 or Queen of Angels School, 1007 S. Oak St., Port Angeles, 98362. Dr. Francis C. Thiemann, of Port Angeles, passed away, from heart failure, on March 11, 2020.He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on December 27, 1927, to Victor and Estelle Frisch Thiemann.Francis was a Marine and served during WWII aboard the USS South Dakota.A high school dropout, he credited the GI bill with allowing him to begin his world as an academic. He received his BA from Seattle University, his MA from UW and his PhD. from the University of Oregon.He was a professor and taught at the University of Oregon-Eugene, the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Alberta, and the University of Louisville-Louisville, Kentucky. He retired from UL as Professor Emeritus.Francis was a man of many interests and talents. He spent his early years as a professional singer, brick/stonemason and contractor. He often said he became a university professor to come in out of the rain.He was a life-long student of Philosophy, a lover of books and classical music, particularly Wagner operas. In his retirement he was an avid farmer and gardener.Francis belonged to the St. James Cathedral and was a Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree.He is preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Estelle Thiemann; sisters, Mariann and Juliann; son, Gregory; and granddaughter, Sarah.Francis is survived by his wife, Penney of Port Angeles; the mother of his children, Eleanor of Louisville, Kentucky; son, Stephen (Marilyn) Thiemann of Spirit Lake, Idaho; daughters, Charlotte (Alphonso) Oliva of Spokane, Ann Catherine Thiemann of Harvard, Massachusetts and Sarah Thiemann (Roger) of Louisville, Kentucky; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.A Funeral Mass at St. James Cathedral will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County, 829 E. 8th St., Port Angeles, 98362 or Queen of Angels School, 1007 S. Oak St., Port Angeles, 98362. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close