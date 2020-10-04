Frank Andre Belgau was born October 4, 1930 in Queens, New York, to Robert Christian Belgau and Mary Cold Belgau. He spent his childhood in Florida. In 1952, he married Shirley McLen. They had three children, Andrea Elaine, Robert Jerome (died 2017), and Donald Frank. In 1972, he married Beverley Basden and had three more children, Ronald Andre, Eric Christian and Elizabeth Mary Ann.



He was predeceased by his parents, seven of his eight siblings, his son Robert, and his grandson Trent. He is survived by his wife Beverley, children Andrea Belgau, Donald Belgau (Charlotte), Jana Basden, Stephen Basden (Chris), Brent Basden (Char), Ron Belgau, Eric Belgau (Melissa), Beth Belgau Human (Leo) and grandchildren Corie, Sean, Lindsey, John Paul, Jessica, Ryan, Trent (died 2016), Alynn, Joshua, Emily, Ben, Daniel, Hannah, Nathan, Franny, Stephen, Margaret, Ellie, Will, and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



He enlisted in the Air Force in 1948 and served for ten years as a flight engineer and inspector in Texas and with the Philippine Airlines in Manilla. On leaving the Air Force in 1958, he attended Sam Houston State Teachers College and the University of Houston, receiving a Master's in Education.



After graduation from the University of Houston, he taught in the Texas Public Schools. He was assigned a class of highly intelligent children with serious learning disabilities. Finding that the things he had learned to do in college didn't work, and noticing some physical symptoms and disorganizations that many of the children exhibited, he organized the class as a lab to discover what, if any, physical activities could or would improve their reading abilities. Many things they tried failed, but as one student said, "some of them work!" He was able to create a program and develop materials that greatly improved the reading levels of the children in the class.



In 1966, when it was discovered that the program improved visual as well as reading skills, he was offered the opportunity to start, and to direct a Parent Training Program at the University of Houston College of Optometry.



During the following seven years he was able to help many, many children to overcome their learning problems and realize their potential to be successful adults. In 1980 he received his doctorate in Education from Pacific States University.



In 1973 he left the University of Houston and spent the rest of his life as an evangelist for what he had learned. For the next forty five years, he ran a company that manufactured the materials he had developed, and he spread the knowledge he had gained in presentations around North America, as well as Australia, Japan, the Philippines, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, as well as in many personal conversations.



He received numerous awards for his work including the Outstanding Contribution from the Texas Association for Children with Learning Disabilities (1967), Washington Elks Therapy Program for Children (1977), Outstanding Contribution to the Public and Developmental Optometry, The College of Optometrists in Vision Development (1978).



He died peacefully, September 18, 2020, with family present. He loved God, he loved his family, he loved people and wanted to help them, he loved the work he did. He was a great man, a blessing when he lived and also in his passing. There will be a private funeral Mass at Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Port Angeles on October 15 at 11am. May he rest in peace.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store