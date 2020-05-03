Fred Forest Bowers, 83, passed away on April 16, 2020, from COPD. He was born on January 22, 1937, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Earl Dexter bowers and Bernice Mildred (Jensen) Bowers.



Fred was a U.S. Naval Officer, Submarine Service. He joined in 1954 and retired in 1977. He married Anna Catherine Parziale, in 1960, and when he retired, they moved to Sequim. He worked for Honeywell and Hughes Aircraft after his Naval retirement.



He was an avid fisherman and woodworker; he built his current home, in Sequim.



Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Bernice Bowers; sister, Virginia Hartman; sister-in-law, Geraldine Bowers; and sons, Fred Forest Bowers, Jr. and Thomas Andrew Bowers.



His survivors include his wife, Anna Catherine; sons, Earl Clayton (Danette Marie) Bowers of Montclair, Virginia and Gerald Paul Bowers of Anchorage, Alaska; brother, Clay Dexter Bowers of Idaho; and grandchildren, Jasper Bowers and Sorcha Bowers both of Anchorage, Alaska.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

