Fred Gilchrist was born in Piedmont, California, the second son of Guy Gilchrist and Adeline (Howard) Gilchrist.



He graduated from Hollywood High School and was a sophomore at UC Berkeley when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. He worked as a civilian for the US Navy because all the military services rejected him because, at 6' 7," he was too tall.



After the war, he returned to Berkeley and graduated with a degree in business. He started his career with John Deere shortly thereafter, first in a position of assistant territory manager, working his way to credit manager and eventually to senior management in England, Germany and South Africa.



Early in his career, he married Mary Irene Moeck (Susie) and had three children. The family lived in Yakima, and Portland, Oregon, before moving to England.



Fred had a lifelong love of automobiles, having been taught to drive at the age of 10 and owning his first car at 12. His family has never known a time when there wasn't at least one antique car in process of restoration. These efforts often garnered trophies and he thoroughly enjoyed the camaraderie and mutual interests found in the "old car" community.



When he retired from Deere in 1978, he and Susie moved to Sequim where he became a charter member of the Sequim Valley Car Club and was an active member for many years.



With his second marriage to Helen Lamoreux, he was able to continue his hobby, leading and participating in many SVCC tours and activities.



He is survived by: his wife, Helen, her three children: Ron Parsons, Laurie Yarnes (Todd), and Marie Lamoreux. His three children: Pam Meyer (Charlie), Betsy Gilchrist (John Clarkson), and Guy (Miriam). Grandchildren: Cathy Stein (Matthew), Theodore Meyer (Jaci), Chris Meyer (Koli), Ashly Robbins (John), Brian Clarkson, and Anna Clarkson. 5 great grandchildren and many, many friends in the community and around the world.



His life embodied his generation's values of hard work, provision for his family and the value of education.



The family would like to express thanks to the staff at Avamere for their kindness, compassion and professionalism; Assured Hospice of Clallam County for the additional services and emotional support they provided and Wright's Home Care which provided Fred and Helen with the additional help they needed prior to his last illness and decline.



A Celebration of Life is being planned. Consider making a donation in Fred's memory to the Aero Museum of Port Townsend, , the Sequim Prairie Grange, Hillsdale College or a .

