March 19, 1953 - March 30, 2019
Former Port Angeles resident Frederick W. Charles Sr. died from heart disease at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup.
He was 66.
Services: Funeral service at 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, at the Lower Elwha Tribal Center, 2851 Lower Elwha Road, Port Angeles.
Drennan and Ford Funeral Home, Port Angeles, is in charge of arrangements.
