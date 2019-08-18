Gail was born in England, October 16, 1953. She and her mother, Ester Mountford, came to the United States in 1970 and lived in Mountain Home, Idaho. It was there that Gail met and married Monty Gilbert. They later divorced.
Gail moved to Port Angeles in 1976 with her mother and step-father, Ester and Donal Williams.
Gail was a naturally talented artist and attended Peninsula College. She won an award at the Clallam County Fair with one of her sketches.
Her first love and true compassion was critters. She loved every animal. Her last critter was "Baby," a rescue dog she adopted. Gail was very proactive in animal rights.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother.
She is survived by sisters, Grace Cody, Sheila Nixon and Hazel Holdcroft; brothers, Russell Mountford and Glenn Mountford; and many friends and "family" in the Port Angeles area. Her special survivor was her rescue dog, Baby, who was devoted to Gail.
A Celebration of Life will be held September 14, 2019, at Rainbow Ranch, 1926 Dan Kelly Rd., from 2-4 PM.
Memorial contributions, if desired, can be sent to the Humane Society or .
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019