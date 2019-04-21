Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Blevins. View Sign

Gary Blevins, a 77-year-old resident of Port Angeles passed away in his home April 13, 2019, from natural causes.



Gary, a lifelong logger, never met a working person he didn't like. His dedication to work was only outshined by his selfless dedication to family and friends.



Gary suffered a head injury while falling a tree, in 1971, which led to him becoming a champion for workers rights.



He gathered signatures for fair and equitable compensation for employees and families covered by Washington State Industrial Insurance, an effort that contributed to a change in state laws.



Gary testified in Olympia and Washington, D.C., to increase protections for workers who had been injured on the job.



The Sit-N-Bull Tavern, in Gales Addition, a never-finished museum dedicated to the history of bars and logging on the Olympic Peninsula, was one of his greatest treasures.



All were welcome at the Sit-N-Bull, a tavern built by many and enjoyed by all.



He attended Clallam Bay School and was in the choir at Port Angeles High School.



Gary would also take dinners to people who needed a meal on Thanksgiving and Christmas.



Gary was preceded in death by his partner Gwendolyn "Gwen" Dorleen Hester; his parents, Earl and Norma Blevins.



He is survived by his sister, Carol (Jack) Blevins-Drovdahl; children, Pamela (John) Gravette, Kimberly (Kevin) Brown, Todd (Grace) Blevins; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



There will be a potluck gathering at the Port Angeles Eagles Club April 27 at 2 PM, open to the public. Those with hickory shirts are encouraged to wear them.



Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019

