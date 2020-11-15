Gary Edward Holman, 82, passed on November 6, 2020, at Carolina East Medical Center, New Bern, North Carolina. Born on March 18th 1938 in Port Angeles son of Gordon and Violet Holman.



He joined the U.S. Navy at age 17 and retired as Senior Chief Petty Officer (ADCS) serving three combat sea deployments to the Vietnam Theater, once aboard the USS Coral Sea and twice aboard USS Midway. He earned both the Vietnam Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and Vietnam Service Medal.



After retirement, he continued working in civil service at NADEP Cherry Point, North Carolina.



Most of all, he cherished his wife Glenda of 52 years, loved his family, and had deep passions that included cars (nothing he couldn't fix), planes (he knew them all) and family trips (don't make me pull this car over!)



Nieces and nephews recall Uncle Gary fondly as the trendsetter for thousands of future America's Funniest Home Video clips of "put the rubber band around the sink "squirter" so Grandma will get sprayed when she turns on the water, followed by secretly untying her apron strings and waiting for her apron to fall off.



Younger siblings remember fun times with him going on picnics at the Dungeness River, Olympic Hot Springs, Hurricane Ridge, Hood Canal, and Jamestown. But most of all, it was his day to day presence as an anchor for his family, providing love and stability.



Everyone loved Gary, he was quiet but fun loving and full of surprises. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, friend, and decorated Veteran. A true hero to so many and he will be greatly missed.



He is survived by his wife Glenda Holman, sons Tim Gladding, David Gladding, Jason Holman, Matthew Holman, and daughter Kimberly Finney. Grandchildren Janet Gladding, Eric Gladding, Adam Holman, Zachary Holman, Chelsea Helkowski, Nicholas Gladding, Isaiah Finney and Oliver Finney; and four great grandchildren Stella Souza, Wyatt Holman, little Gary Holman and Ariana Helkowski; brother Michael Holman and sister Patricia Bourm; as well as several nieces and nephews.



No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite military charity in his honor.

