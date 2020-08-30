Our beloved husband and father died August 17, 2020, in Port Angeles. He was 86 years old and had been ill for a very long time with dementia and multiple difficult illnesses, with heart failure finally setting him free.

He was an accountant but spent the last half of his career working with many Native American tribes to help them with their economic development.

Born in Ketchikan, Alaska, of the Tlingit Tribe, he grew up as part of the last generation who lived as they always had - independently as a tribe and speaking the Tlingit and Tsimsian languages until he went to an integrated school in first grade where he learned to speak English. He was one of five children, and his grandfather was the Chief of his tribe until his death.

Gary joined the U.S. Marine Corp in the middle of the Korean War and actively fought in multiple battles. He also spent some time in Japan where he loved the people and his broadening experiences. He returned to Seattle upon the death of his father after four years of serving and loving the Marine Corps to help his mother and family.

Gary attended Metropolitan Business School in Seattle, followed by the University of Washington receiving his degree in accounting.

He met and married his forever wife, Gail, when they both worked at KIRO-TV in 1964 and they were married for 55 incredible years together.

As an accountant he spent the last half of his working career helping many tribes with their economic development and loved so much being a part of all their lives.

After spending 30 odd years in the Seattle area, he and his family moved to Port Angeles where he has lived for the past 27 years. He was closer to his work with the Quilieute Tribe and others.

Always an optimist, he encouraged others to be all that they could be. He is survived by his family; wife, Gail James who kept him at home through all the dementia years, and wouldn't let him be put in any other special home; his children, Elizabeth James of Port Angeles, Cheri James and Daniel Levin of Chicago, Illinois, Mark and Myunghua James of Seattle, Tim and Diana Lair of Seattle, and Gary's beloved "adopted son," Scott Mills of Port Angeles.

They all live in his heart and he in theirs. It was a good life lived.

