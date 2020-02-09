Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary L. Haley. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 3:00 PM Eastern Hills Community Church 91 Savannah Ln Carlsborg , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Gary L. Haley, a Sequim resident, passed away on December 4, 2019, after battling prostate cancer.



He was born on May 24, 1951, to Joseph and Jean Haley, in Washington D.C.



After high school graduation Gary joined the Army. His unit was part of the military stabilization of the Washington D.C. May Day riots.



In 1978, he married his high school sweetheart Sandra. Together they had four children. Gary deeply loved his family.



In 1989, he moved to the Olympic Peninsula to start the Haley-MacFarlane Construction Company.



Gary was an extraordinary builder. With a career spanning over three decades, part of his legacy are the beautiful custom homes which can be seen throughout Clallam County.



He loved his community and served it well. Golfing and hunting were some of his favorite pastimes.



Gary was a member of the Gardiner Community Church.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Jean Haley; and son, Michael Haley.



Gary is survived by his wife, Sandra; daughters, Heidi Haley and Kristin Winspear, Julie Haley and son-in-law, Jordan Winspear; brother, Robert W. Haley; and grandchildren, Isaac, Grace, Gabriel, Abagail, Bear and Nia.



A Memorial of Gary's life will be held February 15, 2020, 3:00 PM, at Eastern Hills Community Church in Carlsborg.



Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020

