Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Verne "Jake" Jacobson. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Port Angeles Eagles 2843 E. Myrtle St. Port Angeles , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary





His father, John J. Jacobson, was a native of Port Angeles and his mother, Juanita R. (Brinkman) Jacobson, was from Victoria, British Columbia. He attended Washington Elementary School until the family moved to Seattle, in 1949.



After attending Lincoln High School, in Seattle, he joined the Navy in 1956, serving on the aircraft carrier, Essex, in the Pacific for two years.



Jake married Norma Olsen in 1959. Jake and Norma had one son, Derrick ("Rick"). Rick blessed them with three grandchildren, Jason Jacobson of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Kallyn Jacobson of Yakima and Karli Jacobson of Everett. They would divorce later, but remained lifelong friends.



Jake was well known for his craft; a 65 year career working in drywall. He always had a project to work on, the biggest being the 40 foot Eagle Bus he converted into a motorhome. He spent six plus years working on the bus, doing most of the work himself. Another of his favorites was restoring a 1940 Chevy sedan delivery truck, which mirrored one his father had owned.



Jake loved boats and was an avid boat racer. He owned many boats over the years: several ski boats including a lovely wooden Chris-Craft inboard; a hydroplane race boat known as the "Manta Ray," nicknamed the "Bat Boat" because of its design, and his last boat, a 43 foot wooden Chris Craft yacht.



Daily morning visits to the Front Street Alibi for coffee was one of Jake's favorite things to do in his later years, along with taking long walks around town. He was a member of Port Angeles Eagles 438, and



Jake was preceded in death by his son, Rick.



Survivors include his sister, Mary Lou Jacobson (Dwight "Bing") Binge of Peoria, Arizona; nephews, Brent Binge of Seattle, and Brian Binge of Breckenridge, Colorado; three grandchildren; and one great-grandson.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 11, from 4-8 PM, at the Port Angeles Eagles, 2843 E. Myrtle St., Port Angeles.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eagles Flu Shot campaign. Gary "Jake" Verne Jacobson, born September 9, 1935, in Port Angeles, died at the age of 84 on January 5, 2020, of natural causes.His father, John J. Jacobson, was a native of Port Angeles and his mother, Juanita R. (Brinkman) Jacobson, was from Victoria, British Columbia. He attended Washington Elementary School until the family moved to Seattle, in 1949.After attending Lincoln High School, in Seattle, he joined the Navy in 1956, serving on the aircraft carrier, Essex, in the Pacific for two years.Jake married Norma Olsen in 1959. Jake and Norma had one son, Derrick ("Rick"). Rick blessed them with three grandchildren, Jason Jacobson of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Kallyn Jacobson of Yakima and Karli Jacobson of Everett. They would divorce later, but remained lifelong friends.Jake was well known for his craft; a 65 year career working in drywall. He always had a project to work on, the biggest being the 40 foot Eagle Bus he converted into a motorhome. He spent six plus years working on the bus, doing most of the work himself. Another of his favorites was restoring a 1940 Chevy sedan delivery truck, which mirrored one his father had owned.Jake loved boats and was an avid boat racer. He owned many boats over the years: several ski boats including a lovely wooden Chris-Craft inboard; a hydroplane race boat known as the "Manta Ray," nicknamed the "Bat Boat" because of its design, and his last boat, a 43 foot wooden Chris Craft yacht.Daily morning visits to the Front Street Alibi for coffee was one of Jake's favorite things to do in his later years, along with taking long walks around town. He was a member of Port Angeles Eagles 438, and Moose Club s.Jake was preceded in death by his son, Rick.Survivors include his sister, Mary Lou Jacobson (Dwight "Bing") Binge of Peoria, Arizona; nephews, Brent Binge of Seattle, and Brian Binge of Breckenridge, Colorado; three grandchildren; and one great-grandson.A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 11, from 4-8 PM, at the Port Angeles Eagles, 2843 E. Myrtle St., Port Angeles.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eagles Flu Shot campaign. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Jan. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Moose Club Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close