Gary Warren Phillips passed away last year, May 10, 2018, at his wife's home in Lebanon, Oregon. He was born April 30, 1937, in Seattle, to Helen and Warren Chute of West Seattle.



In 1954, he joined the Navy Reserve and legally changed his last name to Phillips which was his step-father's name.



Gary attended West Seattle High School, graduating in 1955. He went on to Western Washington University, in Bellingham. He was on the Track and Field team, setting records in the 440.



Graduating from WWU, he became a teacher. He taught both in the United States and Canada; everything from high school driver's education to fifth and sixth grade, at Monroe Elementary, in Port Angeles, in the middle 1970's. When the new middle school was built, he joined the Roosevelt Staff as a sixth grade classroom teacher. He retired from Roosevelt Middle School, in 2000, having taught 40 years.



He married Elizabeth Lundell, with whom he had two children, Mark Gary Phillips and Angela Janet (Phillips) Kelly. Later, he married Betty Lou Rockwell, helping to raise three step-children, Christina Kimberely (Rockwell) Hughes, Scott Christopher Rockwell, and Misty Dawn Rockwell. He has ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He embraced Ayn Rand's Philosophy of Objectivism, believing in following one's rational self-interest and loved teaching Thinking Skills to his students.



Gary always had time to listen and share his insights with his students, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved ideas, music and Jaguar motor cars. He played guitar and sang, starting in his early teens. In the 1980's and 90's, he restored Jaguars and participated in the Western Jaguar Meets with his 1962 Mark X Jaguar.



He left us with love and joy and our endless memories. He is loved beyond words and will be remembered in the hearts of many friends and family for years to come. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on May 12, 2019

