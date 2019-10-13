Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gaylin Lawrence Wright. View Sign Service Information Service 1:00 PM Camano Multi Purpose Center 141 NE Camano Drive Camano Island , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



Gaylin Lawrence Wright passed away at home with family by his side on September 23, 2019.



Gaylin was born on February 9, 1951 in Denison, Iowa to Roy and Mary Berneice Wright. He was one of five children.



Gaylin leaves behind 5 sons: Matthew (Michelle), Ryan (Lisa), Nathan (Stephanie), Christopher, and Justin; 9 grandchildren: Evyn, Ryan, Andrew, Donovan, Lettisia, Cameron, Hannah, Owen, and Grayson; 2 Siblings: Rhonda and Lee.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Mary Berneice Wright, brother, Raymond, sister, Kathy, and loving wife, Kathryn (Katy).



He was a resident of the Port Angeles area for over 50 years where he owned a home with his wife, Kathryn, in the Four Seasons Park.



Gaylin served in the U.S. Army in Fort Hood, Texas from March of 1971 to March of 1973. He also worked at the Daishowa papermill in Port Angeles where he retired after about 20 years.



Gaylin enjoyed trips to Hurricane Ridge and the Oregon coast, listening to the ocean, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed his Starbucks white chocolate mochas and Pall Mall cigarettes.



Services will be held at the Camano Multi Purpose Center



