Longtime Alaskan resident Gaylord (Ozzie) Charles Orsborn, eighty, passed away September 27, 2020 in Juneau, Alaska.



Our father and husband was born July 14, 1940 in Port Angeles, Washington to Vernelle and Charles William Orsborn. He married his true love Julia Ann Loran May 20, 1961 in Port Angeles. He and his family came to Juneau in the spring of 1970 where he worked for the Bureau of Public Roads as a surveyor to work on the Juneau to Skagway road project.



He also worked for the State of Alaska, R&M Engineering, a private real estate company obtaining Realtor of the Year in 1987 and finally for the CBJ Assessors office until retirement. His immediate family all still resides in Juneau.



During his life, Ozzie enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, motorcycle riding and most importantly, making sure his wife and sons were taken care of. Ozzie's family would like to note that his wife and sons always came first, closely followed by hunting and fishing.



He was a lifetime member of the Juneau Elks Club 420 and served as the Exalted Ruler in the year of 1976. He lived his life and especially his final years with incredible bravery in the face of severe hardships and never complained. Ozzie is survived by his wife of fifty nine years, Julie, sons and daughter in laws Chuck and Corinne, Craig and Cyndie, granddaughter Terra Jo Veler, three brothers and a sister who reside in Port Angeles, as well as many other grandchildren and great grandchildren.



The family would like to thank all of the coaches, trainers and participants of the Rock Steady boxing program for allowing Ozzie to fight Parkinson's as well as he did.



We would also like to recognize all of the people with Parkinson's and tell them to never stop fighting as they are truly the most courageous people we have ever known.



A small private service will be held at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church on Sunday, October 4 at 10:30 a.m. and you can call Shepherd of the Valley at 907-789-4093 for Zoom information.



The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rock Steady Boxing program at Pavitts Health and Fitness – 10004 Glacier Highway, Juneau, 99801, phone 907-789-5556.

