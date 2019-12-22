Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geneva Coffin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Geneva was born May 4, 1926 in Pendleton, Oregon, to Max and Juanita Dudley.



She passed away on December 7, 2019, in Port Angeles.



Geneva lived in Bonner's Ferry, Walla Walla, and Seattle before moving to Port Angeles in 2003.



She met her first husband, Wayne Cook, while attending Washington State College in Pullman. Shortly afterwards, they returned to Seattle where she raised her family and worked for Boeing as an Engineering Aide in Flight Test Center.



After a divorce, Geneva married Milo Coffin.



Geneva attended West Seattle Christian Church where she was very involved in the mission's work and women's groups. She loved to travel, camp, fish, square dance, and do needlework.



In the late 70s she was struck by the quilting bug. From then on, that took priority. She made over 200 beautiful quilts for family and friends. In 2015, she was the Featured Artist at the Sun Bonnet Sue Quilt Show in Sequim. That was the highlight of her life. She was overjoyed at sharing her work with others.



Geneva is preceded in death by her husband, Milo Coffin; son Bruce Cook; sisters, June Blakney and Maye Combs; and brother, Leonard Dudley.



Geneva is survived by children, Gloria (Fred) Mandery and Deane Cook; grandchildren, Tracy (Jeff) Moon, Wes (Jen) Bond, David (Lisa) Bond, Aric (Sarah) Cook, Ashlie (Marc) Vanderbie, and Kevin (Tiffany) Bond; and 15 great-grandchildren.



Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019

