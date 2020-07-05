Genevieve Ilene Swett died on May 17, 2020, in the presence of family. In 1920, Genevieve "Jenny" was born into the Edward and Amelia Hettman family. She was the youngest of five siblings- Eveline, Lloyd, Dorothy and Norman who all preceded her in death.



In November 1947, she married Ellsworth Oren Swett, an electrician/radioman in the United States Coast Guard. They were married for 63 years until he passed in 2010.



Port Angeles was woven into the warp and woof of her being. She moved to Port Angeles at the age of nine and only left with her husband "Swett" for brief tours of duty. Every other tour of duty they returned to PA, where they retired in 1957. On one of these returns, the car held 2 litters of 13 Siamese kittens.



Jen and Ells loved the natural beauty here as well as the opportunities for fishing, hunting, crabbing and clamming.



Jenny loved to welcome the newcomers, often families from the Coast Guard base, sometimes acting as a honorary mom or grandma. She and Swett were known for hosting huge crab feeds. Playing bridge with her friends was a favorite activity of hers, too.



Besides her hospitality, she was always busy with hobbies, rotating through a variety of hobbies like candy making, cake decorating, outdoor gardening, raising African violets, quilting and knitting. In her later years she finally settled on knitting her famous zippered baby sweaters which she sold at the senior center.



As many of that generation, she was tough, determined and decisive. Anyone who knew her would tell you she was one of a kind. Her passing leaves a hole that is impossible to fill, but also many good memories. Her family and friends loved her and will miss her.



She is survived by her daughter, Sally (Robert) Russell; six grandchildren, Jonathan, Paul, Timothy, Noah, Nathanael and Martha Bennett; three great-grandchildren, Abigail Russell, Raye Bennett with Leo Bennett soon to appear. She is also survived by four nephews, Jerry Sampont, Bob Fabry, Ken Hettman and Jim Goodrich.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store