Genny was born on July 26, 1921, in Port Townsend, to Milo Darwin Curry and Amega McCormick Curry.

In 1940, she was a princess of the Rhododendron Festival.

Genny married Ernest Jerome Dean on May 24, 1941, on her parent's property at Four Corners, Port Townsend.

Genny worked as secretary to the principle at Port Angeles High School for 21 years, from 1958 until her retirement, in 1983.

During their married years, Ernie and Genny enjoyed many years of boating, skiing and were involved in many communities, including Ditch Walkers at the Irrigation Festival. In 1996, Genny was Grand Marshall of the Sequim Irrigation Festival.

She was preceded in death by her husband, who passed away in October 1994; brother, Plena Gilbert Curry; sister, Thelma Carolyn Curry Hansman; and son, Morris Milo Dean.

Genny is survived by son, Jerry Jay (Patricia Goldman) Dean; daughter-in-law, Glenna Clauson Dean (wife of Morris), of Kirkland; seven grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Memorial services for Genevieve Dean, 97, will be July 27, at 11 AM, at the beach property, 187 Sequim Bay Rd., Sequim. Genny died Thursday, June 13, at home in Blyn.

Memorials may be made to Clallam County Volunteer Hospice, 540 E. 8th St., Port Angeles, WA 98362. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on June 23, 2019

