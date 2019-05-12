Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George A. Sopp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George A. Sopp, 91 years 9 months, and 3 days, died peacefully of natural causes on April 28, at home.



He was born and raised, in Los Angeles, California, and as a youth was very active in the Boy Scouts of America and Woodcraft Rangers.



George worked for Rocketdyne for 38 years as a Mechanical Engineer and was very proud of his contribution to the Gemini and Apollo space exploration programs and the Space Shuttle.



In 1991, he and his wife, Margie, settled on Sequim as their retirement home. He enjoyed a wide variety of hobbies including genealogy, traveling, real estate, financial planning, and gardening.



He was active in the Presbyterian Church as an Elder and member of Presbytery in California, and as a Deacon in Sequim. George greatly loved Jesus and his family.



He was preceded in death by their daughter, Jannis Lou.



He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Margie; children, Lorell (Les), Carole, George B. (Lauren), Linnea (Ed); grandchildren, Clinton (Rebecca), Garrett (Laura), Dustin (Sarah), Samantha, Skyler (Lauren), and Kira; and the first great-grandchild, due in October.



