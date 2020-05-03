George Arnold Tweter of Port Orchard, age 84, passed away at his home on April 21, 2020, in the presence of his immediate family.



George was born on December 10, 1935, in Port Angeles to Arnold and Joan Tweter. He graduated from Port Angeles High School with the first senior class in 1954.



As a young man, George worked at Foss Maritime for a short time, joining his father, who was the skipper, on the Arthur Foss.



George was proud to enlist in the United States Navy. He served on the USS Bryce Canyon (AD-36), which included fleet activities in Yokosuka, Japan, where he met his wife, Fujiko.



After his tour of service, George completed Naval and Marine Corps reserve training in Tacoma, and training as an electrician in Illinois. He began his submarine fleet service on the USS Carbonero (SS-337). This experience led to tenure, as an instructor, at the Naval training school in New London, Connecticut.



He continued his submarine service, on the USS Harder (SS-568). His final overseas assignment, in Taiwan, provided diesel-powered submarine operations training to the Chinese. George retired from the Navy, in 1974, as a Chief Petty Officer. He earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal with Silver Star, and was a life member of the United States Submarine Veterans Inc., Bremerton Base.



Following his retirement from the military, George decided to stay at sea and returned to work for Foss, this time for 23 years. He continued his career onboard the Martha Foss and Henry Foss, as a deckhand, cook, and Chief Engineer.



George was an avid reader of politics and history. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, listening to classical and classic country music and traveling. His travels led him back to countries he especially liked and to new adventures in countries that were missed during his years in the service.



George is survived by his wife, Fujiko Tweter; daughter, Rina Haase; and grandchildren, Daniel Haase and Jessica Haase; his siblings Joe (Gloria) Tweter, Jean (Darrold) Packer, Judy (Lee) Callarman, Daniel Tweter, David (Lisa) Tweter.



George was a caring, very loving and generous man. His passing has left a tremendous void in our lives. He will be deeply missed.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent to 2492 SE Tucci Pl., Port Orchard, WA 98367.

