George Fisher Warren Jr., age 84, of Sequim, died of kidney cancer, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in the Port Angeles Hospital.



Born in Seattle, on the 10th of October 1934, George served in the Navy as a diver in Explosive Ordnance Disposal and as a Jr. officer on the deck of the aircraft carrier, Lake Champlain.



After the Navy, he married and had two sons. He was a devoted husband and father.



Once the children were grown, he rode Italian motorbikes for pleasure, taking an annual ride from Sequim to New Mexico, just a few months before he died.



We miss him. His love continues to sustain us.



A Celebration of George's Life will be held in the fall.