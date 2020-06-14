George Harry Richardson, Jr., passed away April 30, 2020. He was born in Wailuku Maui, Hawaii, to parents, George Harry Richardson, Sr. and Hester Pratt Richardson. George grew up on Oahu and loved the ocean. He enjoyed spear fishing and body surfing. Being an excellent swimmer, George saved several lives in high surf. George attended Punahou High School until his family moved to California and he graduated from Burlingame High School He then enlisted in the Army and served with occupation forces under General McArthur in Japan after the end of WWII. George returned to Hawaii to attend the University of Hawaii and later the University of Kansas, where he graduated with a masters Degree in Business.



After graduating, he returned to Oahu in 1951, and worked as a civil engineer for the government. He met his future wife, Mary Louise "Mary Lu" Crawford while working at Schofield Barracks. They were married on June 28, 1952, at Central Union Church in Honolulu, Hawaii.



In 1953, George was employed by Del Monte Corporation at their pineapple plantation in Wahiawa. In 1957, Del Monte transferred him to the Philippines where he worked at the vast pineapple plantation in the highlands of Bukidnon province in northern Mindanao. The plantation was the world's largest and was extremely diversified. It included a tuna operation, a tropical fruit division, and a very large banana operation.



George and Mary Lu lived at the manager's compound in Cawayanon, Bukidnon, which was located within the plantation. This is where he learned to play golf and was instrumental in designing nine new holes for the Del Monte golf Course. George was successful and eventually became Executive vice President for all Operations with responsibility over 10,000 employees. He retired in 1985 and they moved to Sunland in Sequim. He enjoyed playing golf and was a member at Sunland Golf Course for twenty-five years.



George and Mary Lu loved to travel and enjoyed many cruises all around the world. They took many trips to Tokyo to see sumo wrestling, which was a favorite of George's. He also loved Africa and made 32 trips to different parts of Africa. At one point, George and Mary Lu even went to Antarctica. They were one of Princess Cruises' most traveled passengers.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lu; and brother, John Richardson.



He is survived by his daughter, Carolyn (Don) Arne; son, George Richardson III; grandson, George Richardson IV; granddaughters, Sarah Richardson, Michelle (Jonathan) Gillies, Jennifer Arne and her fiance, Dalton Brown; great-granddaughters, Faith Richardson and Cheyenne Borbon; great-grandson, Jack Gillies; brother, Ken (Charlotte) Richardson; brother-in-law, Archie (Joanne) Crawford; and several nephews.



George will be remembered for his generosity to many causes. He was a history buff, avid reader, loving father, grandfather, friend and mentor to many who came into his life.



Memorial services will be held at a later date where he and his wife will be laid to rest at Haven of Rest Cemetery in Gig Harbor.

