George McCubbin of Sequim passed away July 12, 2020, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's and dementia.



George was born in New York City on November 28, 1929. He grew up in New York, graduated high school and joined the Army. While stationed in Germany he met Lotti, whom he later married.



George completed a degree in engineering and left his mark on landscapes from New York to Alaska. George and Lotti moved to Alaska in the late 1950s where they built a home, raised two children and three Norwegian elkhounds. After 35 years in Alaska as a civil engineer, George retired in 1992 and moved to Port Angeles.



In Washington he continued to enjoy the great outdoors which had been such a big part of his life in Alaska. George loved cross country skiing, kayaking, fishing, biking and just being outdoors.



After Lotti passed away in 2001, George continued his love of the outdoors by doing volunteer work with local parks and trails. It was while volunteering that he met and fell in love with Lola. They were married in 2006 and together they enjoyed long bike rides, learning to kayak and all life has to offer.



George will be remembered as a kind, gentle man with a strong work ethic and fierce love for his family.



George was preceded in death by his first wife, Lotti; his sister, Annabelle; and his mother, Anne.



He is survived by his wife, Lola; son, Martin; daughter, Laura and son-in-law Donnie.



Those who wish to remember George in a special way may make a donation to the Olympic Discovery Trail, Box 1836, Port Angeles, WA 98362.

