1/1
George McCubbin
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George McCubbin of Sequim passed away July 12, 2020, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's and dementia.

George was born in New York City on November 28, 1929. He grew up in New York, graduated high school and joined the Army. While stationed in Germany he met Lotti, whom he later married.

George completed a degree in engineering and left his mark on landscapes from New York to Alaska. George and Lotti moved to Alaska in the late 1950s where they built a home, raised two children and three Norwegian elkhounds. After 35 years in Alaska as a civil engineer, George retired in 1992 and moved to Port Angeles.

In Washington he continued to enjoy the great outdoors which had been such a big part of his life in Alaska. George loved cross country skiing, kayaking, fishing, biking and just being outdoors.

After Lotti passed away in 2001, George continued his love of the outdoors by doing volunteer work with local parks and trails. It was while volunteering that he met and fell in love with Lola. They were married in 2006 and together they enjoyed long bike rides, learning to kayak and all life has to offer.

George will be remembered as a kind, gentle man with a strong work ethic and fierce love for his family.

George was preceded in death by his first wife, Lotti; his sister, Annabelle; and his mother, Anne.

He is survived by his wife, Lola; son, Martin; daughter, Laura and son-in-law Donnie.

Those who wish to remember George in a special way may make a donation to the Olympic Discovery Trail, Box 1836, Port Angeles, WA 98362.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved