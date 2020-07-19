George was born in Port Angeles, on October 22, 1926. He died of natural causes on June 29, 2020, at the age of 93.



Along with his brother, Jerry, and sister, Darlene, George was raised by his grandmother, Mary Downing. As a child of the Depression, he developed a strong work ethic. He delivered newspapers in downtown Port Angeles, folded towels at the high school and cleaned many chicken pens.



At 17 years old, George joined the Navy to do his part in World War II. He served in the South Pacific on an LCI (G), Landing Craft Infantry Gunboat in the Amphibious Forces. He was proud to send his paycheck back to his grandma; to help support his siblings.



After coming home from the service, he moved to Forks, to raise his family. He started his lifelong career as a log scaler and manager with the Puget Sound Log Scaling Bureau. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, who never had an empty freezer! He became a volunteer fireman and was among those who fought the Great Forks Fire.



George returned to Port Angeles and continued fireman service. Eventually, he became Chief of Clallam County Fire District II, and retired after forty-plus years.



He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Naval Elks #353, the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Port Angeles Yacht Club, where he was Captain of the "SAVAGE SPIRIT," a well- known (and winning) Ocean Racing Sloop.



George and his wife, Joanie, shared many adventures; RV travels to Mexico, Canada and the U.S., train trips, golf outings and jazz festivals. They danced wherever they went! The Snowbird life in Parker, Arizona, gave them great joy, where their many friends became "winter family."



All who knew him loved him for his captivating storytelling. He was a historian, a master poker player, a tease and a genuine "mister clean." He will long be remembered by many as a source of wisdom, strength and support.



George is survived by his wife, Joanie; children, Kandy and Kelly; grandsons, Kevin, Kasey, Jakob and Joshua; and great-grandchildren, Kylie, Kai, Tristin, Evelyn and Jackson.



If you wish to make a memorial donation in George's memory, please do so at: Amphibious Forces Memorial Museum, P.O. Box 17220, Portland, OR 97217

