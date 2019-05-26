(Beloved wife of Don and loving mother to Pamela, Donna, Julie and Toni)
Georgiana was born November 12, 1937, in Sedro-Woolley, to Chet and Dorothy Tenneson. She started school in Sedro-Woolley moving to Sequim in the 6th grade and graduated from Sequim High School, Class of 1955.
Following high school, she married Don Thomas and moved to Portland, Oregon. The next 61 years of marriage saw many changes of address along with the addition of four daughters and later thirteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
After retiring, Georgiana and Don enjoyed adventures in RV living, managing their Christian Retreat Center, "Singing Wind Ranch," and sharing their faith through service to others here and abroad.
Georgiana died October 3, 2018, in Bellingham. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church, 382 W. Cedar, Sequim, at 11:00 AM, followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall.
Final resting place is Sequim View Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to www.heifer.org - Suggested donation: flock of chickens.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on May 26, 2019