Gerald Alvin Thomas Ladd was born August 13, 2018. From the begining, he was a gentle, joyful part of our lives. His time on Earth was brief, but he was loved beyond measure during that time.



Gerald is survived by his Mom, Dad, and 3-year-old sister, Alina, as well as his half-sister, Asia, 20. He is also survived by his Grandparents, Al and Jane Bloomquist of Port Angeles and Christine Ladd of DeRuyter, New York. He has many other loving family members and friends. Gerald was an organ donor. We hope he will live on in others for many years to come.



Gerald's Celebration of Life will be February 16, at 2 p.m. at Eastern Hills community Church. Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019

