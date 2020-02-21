Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Dewey Page. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald was born in Aberdeen to Jimison Alonzo and Naomi May (Fischer) Page, the youngest of four siblings. He passed away peacefully at home with his daughters at his side.



His family moved to Port Angeles in 1930 to escape the rain of Aberdeen. During



On his return he graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1947. At 16 he went to work at Washington Pulp Mill which later became Crown Zellerbach and Daishowa. He became an electrician and retired in 1992 after 46 years.



Gerald married Mitzie Gullstein on July 16, 1949. They had four daughters and a son and happily spent the next 70 years together. He enjoyed working with his hands and started building the family home in 1956.



Vacations were spent with the family and friends camping, clamming and smelting. Over the years he enjoyed many hobbies.



Dad built gardens for Mom and they shared a passion for the beautiful flowers they grew. He also took great pride in the vegetable garden he tended for 61 years.



Through the years his wife and family remained the center of his life. Dad will always be remembered for his quick wit and sarcastic sense of humor, which he used to show love for family and friends. There is a great emptiness with him gone but Dad and Mom's love lives on in all the lives they touched through the years.



He is survived by daughters, Jerrietta (Larry) Nixon, Cathy (Joe) Jennings, Becky (Chris) Spence and Patti (Mark) Kaufmann; grandchildren, Kevin Garrett, Christa (David) Burns, Gerald Page, Jesse Page, Ron Kaufmann and Staci (Todd) McDowell; nine great-grandchildren; niece, Karen Foster and nephew, Mike Turpin; many great nieces and nephews; and his dear lab, Rosie.



Gerald is preceded in death by his wife, Mitzie Page; son, Gerald Martin Page; brothers, Donald and Kenneth Page; and sister, Marjorie Turpin.



WWII he joined the Navy serving on the USS Harold of the Morning and the USS Cybelle. He received an Honorable Discharge in 1946.

