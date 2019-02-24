Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Maris Braun. View Sign

Geraldine Maris Braun passed away February 18, 2019. "Geri" was born May 22, 1939 in Port Angeles, to Richard and Adrienne Anderson and was the eldest of six children and the only daughter. She was 79 years old. Geri embraced faith, family and community with a sense of purpose and generosity.



Geri grew up in Port Angeles and met her first husband, Kent Shoemaker, while attending Seattle University. Soon they married and had two great kids, John and Christina. Marriage did not work out for Kent and Geri, so eventually Geri moved back to Port Angeles from Wenatchee where she started a new career in the Clallam County Courthouse in the Auditors Office. When Geri retired in 1994 she held the position of Deputy Auditor. Along the way, Geri was reintroduced to her old Queen of Angels schoolmate, Gary Braun. This little spark turned into a flame and they were married on July 20, 1968. Gary is really missing Geri now, after 50 years of marriage.



Geri wasn't a great cook but she never failed to make a delicious berry pie when the kids visited. She loved gardening, puzzles, a good book and a glass of wine, Neil Diamond music, and loved to dance until she no longer could. The two were the greatest at dancing! Geri loved her walks with her girlfriends, drive-through coffee, and never missed an investment meeting with her club. Of course, that included going out to lunch! Geri loved to do cross-stitch and made all her own Christmas cards and other special cards to send to family and close friends. Her counted cross-stitch skills were amazing.



Geri will be remembered as a person you could count on, whether it was work or play. She was the quick-witted friend who would say what others were thinking. She was funny. Geri was so proud of her kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews, and all of their accomplishments.



Geri was a devout Catholic and enjoyed a long and rich connection to Queen of Angeles Parish. Her lifetime friends and family have been amazed at her strength and acceptance of the disease that took her from us. Her ability to cope and make peace with Parkinson's disease was remarkable.



Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Adrienne Anderson, and a granddaughter, Rachel Braun. She is survived by her husband, Gary Braun, son John Shoemaker (Jane), daughter Christina Shoemaker Simmons, stepsons Scott Braun (Kathy), Randy Braun, and Anthony Braun (Mintie), grandchildren Kai Simmons, Lauren and Mariel Shoemaker, Chelsea Hickman, Eric Braun and Holly DeBruyn, two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Geri also leaves behind her five younger brothers, Dick (Judy), Jim (Sandy), Greg (Susie), Geoff (Charlotte), and Tom (Kathy).



Join us to celebrate Geri's life on Tuesday, February 26 at Queen of Angels Catholic Church. Rosary begins at 10:00 AM, Mass at 10:30 AM. Reception to follow.



