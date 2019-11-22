Gillian Stump

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Her home
995 Old Olympic Hwy
Port Angeles, WA
Obituary
A Celebration of Life for Gillian Stump will be held this Sunday, from 1 to 6 PM, November 24, at her home at 995 Old Olympic Hwy. She left our world earlier this year, after a valiant 12-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

Gillian was born in Long Beach, California, the daughter of Dale and Letitia Randles.

Gillian left her two children, Alan (Da-yann) and Annie Arrasmith; her brother, Dale (Jean) Randles, Jr.; and husband, Keith Stump.

Friends and acquaintance, and especially those who helped care for her, are most welcome.

In lieu of flowers, donations for the Alzheimer's Foundation of America can be sent to 995 Old Olympic Highway, Port Angeles, WA 98362.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
