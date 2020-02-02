Gladys Florence Minty, 86, of Sequim, died from heart failure on January 25, 2020, with family by her side.
She was born on March 1, 1933, to Alexander Bocook and Zelma Lulu O'Neal, in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. She was one of eighteen children!
Gladys would marry James Watson Minty, in 1950, and they would have three children. They divorced in 1978.
She loved to sing hymns, work in her flower garden, work crossword puzzles and dogs, but most of all, she loved her family and spending time with them.
Gladys was a member of the General Assembly and Church of the First Born.
She was preceded in death by her parents; fifteen of her brothers and sisters; and granddaughter, Shelly Lyn Gray.
Gladys is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Dennis) Gray; sons, Wesley Allen Minty and James Alexander; sister, Nancy Sams; brother, Ken Bocook; grandchildren, Tait Enis Gray, Sherie PreJean, Gaven Minty, Rachel Hansen, James D. Minty, Jarek Minty, Sara Minty, and Gracie Minty; and great-grandchildren, Lalo Dominguez, Julian Dominguez, Cade Darlow, Gage Darlow, Drew PreJean and Gaven Allen Hansen.
The family wishes to thank Assured Hospice for all of their support.
Funeral services will be held on February 8, 11 AM, with viewing to start at 10 AM, at Drennan & Ford Funeral Home located at 260 Monroe Rd., Port Angeles. Burial will be at Mount Angeles Cemetery with a reception to follow at Fairview Grange.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Feb. 2, 2020