Gladys "Dinah" Marie Tillotson went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 7.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and a respected educator in the public school system.
Dinah was a faithful member of St. Luke's Church and contributed to many outreach projects.
She also found time to become an exceptional quilter, crossword puzzle enthusiast, wonderful baker, avid reader, world traveler, bridge player, and loving wife to husband Ben Tillotson, for 63 years, until his passing.
She is survived by her daughter, Ann Tillotson-Goetz (William); sons, Ben Tillotson (Joyce), John Tillotson (Gwen), and Paul Tillotson (Sam); as well as eight grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Tillotson.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County, 540 E. Eighth St., Port Angeles, WA 98362 360-452-1511.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019