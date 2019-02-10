Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glen Donald Burwell. View Sign

With good looks, an infectious laugh, and that devilish twinkle in his eye, Glen lived his life big. Extinguishing forest fires before breakfast, and neutering dragons after lunch, he was a masterful storyteller. Tales of his exploits were never anything less than breathtaking and many were real enough to be believable. And on occasion, some parts were even true!



A lefty in a right hand world, Glen did most everything right handed. Gifted with amazing hand-eye coordination, always juggling whatever odd items were at hand, he loved to surprise and astonish with his ambidextrous athletic abilities.



Always the immortal teenager at heart, he was fearless and loved to go fast. Whether he was on snow skis, a mountain bike, water ski, motorcycle, inner tube, skydiving or just an old plastic washtub flying head-first down a flight of stairs "because he could," full throttle was the only speed he knew in life. No style points for moderation, "Watch this….." was always his mantra.



Glen was a hard worker, the more physical the work the better, and in spite of issues with his knees and shoulders, he loved any project that involved lots of hard labor.



Extremely competitive, Glen loved to play cribbage, and it was one of the few things that would slow him down. Quick to make sure his opponent got every point in their hand, he always wanted to win, but never counted his opponents missed points with his pegs.



As tall as his tales, and his 200+Mph speedometer, so too was the size of Glen's heart. If he loved you, it was not just a little, whether he gave you a wink or a hug, you knew.



Such a contagious spirit and unforgettable character, when he flashed that "I dare you grin," it was as though we were moths drawn to his flame.



Son, Brother, Father, Uncle and Friend, Glen left us on February 2nd. We, his family, are devastated by his loss, and pray he has finally found the peace that eluded him here with us.



Glen is survived by parents, Ross and Diane; brothers, J.R. (Marta) and Alan (Wendy); children, Jessie and Bella; nephew, Alex; and nieces, Jamie Bourgidu, Allie and Leah Burwell.

