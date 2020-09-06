On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, Glenn Greathouse Sr., loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 88.



Glenn was born August 31, 1931, in Blaine, to William and Evelyn Greathouse. He was raised and went to school in Arlington.



On June 6, 1950, Glenn married his high school sweetheart, Jacquelyn, and they raised three children together, Terry, Jan, and Glenn, Jr.



He received his teaching degree from Western Washington University in 1954, and worked for the Sequim School District for thirty years. Glenn was a well-loved industrial arts and vocational carpentry teacher as well as a football, basketball, and tennis coach.



Glenn was an integral member of the Sequim community for sixty years. During that time, he was an active member of the Sequim Masonic Lodge and Sequim Valley Lions Club. Glenn also owned and operated The Greathouse Motel in Sequim with his wife, Jackie, for 18 years. A civic leader who enjoyed community service, Glenn spent five years on City Council. One of his proudest contributions was the Friendship Garden at Carrie Blake Park.



In his retirement, Glenn was an avid wood carver and traveler. He and Jackie travelled around the country on their Goldwing motorcycle. The pair also enjoyed splitting their time between Sequim and Mesa, Arizona, to escape the winters. In 2015, Glenn moved to Vancouver, to be closer to his family.



Glenn was preceded in death by his father (William); mother (Evelyn); wife (Jacquelyn); brother (Earl); and granddaughter (Alexandra).



He is survived by his three children, Terry (Jim) Skaugstad, Jan (Bob) Morrill, and Glenn (Kandy) Greathouse, Jr.; his five grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store