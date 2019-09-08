Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Trinity United Methodist Church 100 S Blake Ave Sequim , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Glenn Lee Barton, one of five children, was raised on a farm in Cabot, Pennsylvania. He grew up with a sense of duty, purpose and a desire to serve which led to his education at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.



After graduating with honors, he served as a fighter pilot on the USS Ticonderoga and the USS Constitution, completing more than 100 carrier landings.



Glenn's three children, Diana Stoffer, Leslie Thompson, and Glenn Lee Barton, Jr., were raised with the same sense of duty and desire to serve others.



He possessed a keen intellect, a sharp eye, and a way with words. Puns, puzzles and "shaggy dog" stories were his favorite forms of wordplay.



Throughout his post-Navy career, Glenn worked as an aerospace test pilot, emergency medical technician, public affairs officer, and chaplain.



A desire to be nearer to his family in Sequim brought him to the North Olympic Peninsula, in 2010. He was blessed to find his one true love late in life and married Jacqueline Davis in 2014.



Glenn was accepted warmly into her family and is survived by her daughters, Debbie, Kathy and Jenny. Glenn's last surviving sibling, Joan, lives in Michigan. He will be missed by his family and friends here and across the country.



A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at 2:00 PM, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 100 100 South Blake Avenue in Sequim.



