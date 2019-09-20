Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria D. Gustafson. View Sign Service Information Drennan & Ford Funeral Home and Crematory - Port Angeles 260 MONROE RD PORT ANGELES , WA 98362 (360)-457-1210 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Lighthouse Christian Center 304 Viewcrest Ave Port Angeles , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria Dawn Gustafson passed away, at home, with her husband by her side.



She was born to Howard and Thelma Thompson in Alturas, California, as the family was traveling to their home in Priest River, Idaho. She spent her early childhood in Priest River on her beloved grandparents' ranch where so many fond memories were made.



When Gloria was in junior high school, the family moved to Libby, Montana. She later traveled to Port Angeles, where she met Garry Gustafson. They were married a year later at the first Methodist Church by Reverend Robert Rings on August 14, 1965.



Gloria and Garry were blessed with three children; Sylvia, Darron and Colleen, and recently celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary.



She was a dedicated, loving mother who was always sewing, cooking, baking and canning her homemade specialties. She loved big family gatherings, camping at Kalaloch, clam digging, fishing and rockhounding. Gloria was a talented painter, crafter and poet.



In her early years, besides being a busy mother, Gloria sang in the Gospel group, "Heaven Bound," and was a member of Lighthouse Christian Center for 45 years, where she sang in the choir and created many of the costumes for their cantatas.



When Black Diamond Fire Station was started, Gloria was one of the first six volunteers trained and received the highest score driving the fire truck. Gloria cooked for 4H camp at Lake Crescent as well as many church functions.



She was a member of Black Diamond Grange for 25 years, and during that time she worked on several fair booths. Later, Gloria and Garry owned Clallam Grain and Garden co., here in Port Angeles, which she managed, enjoying the interaction with her customers.



After retirement, Garry and Gloria went south in the winter for 16 years, living in Lake Havasu, Arizona, for 12 of those years. Gloria always loved spending time with her grand and great-grandchildren, the last one being born a week before she passed.



Gloria is survived by husband, Garry; children, Sylvia (Edward) Underwood, Darron (Jennifer) Gustafson, and Colleen (Ken) Anderson; sister, Phyllis Stevens of Wenatchee; brother, Ronald Thompson of Parkersburg, West Virginia; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.



Gloria faithfully loved the Lord, and though she has gone to be with Him, she will always be remembered for her unconditional love and will be cherished in the hearts of her family. She will be dearly missed.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 21, at Lighthouse Christian Center, 304 Viewcrest Avenue, Port Angeles, at 1:00 PM.



