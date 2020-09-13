In Memoriam: Gloria "Dodie" was born in Los Angeles, California on February 15th, 1935. She was relinquished by her biological parents to the California Children's Home Finding Society and was adopted along with a baby boy. Her adoptive parents were Dr. Frank Ralph Guido and Dorris Biddle-Guido. "Dodie" was called Gloria Therese Guido, and they named her brother, Frank Guido, Jr., who was nicknamed "Chuck."



The siblings' early childhood was difficult - her father ran a strict household - but Dodie thrived in spite of it, becoming friendly and athletic.



Dodie grew up to be kind and quick-witted; a beautiful freckled-faced redhead. She could light up a room and was absolutely charming. William "Duke" Sparks fell in love with her and they became inseparable, promising to build a life together. The couple were married on June 29th, 1957 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Visalia, California. Their marriage lasted for 63 years.



After graduating from San Jose State University, Dodie worked in the field of education, as a teacher, childcare facility owner, and guidance counselor. Known as someone fair, who would truly listen. she touched the lives of countless students. The couple had three beloved children, Stephanie, Jeff and Chris, which they raised mostly in Visalia.



While living in California, Duke and Dodie built a home in Sequim, Washington to enjoy boating and fishing. Later, they made "the big move" and settled there. As beloved members of the community, they were socially active, took courses, and kept busy. The couple and their friends took many eventful boating trips and were avid promoters of boating safety.



While living in Washington, Dodie wrote two children's books, dedicated to her grandchildren, as well as poetry, and a memoir. She once wrote, "I love the kids and hope, in some small way, I was able to help guide them, along their way / To help them see that they have worth, cause that's why God put them here on earth."



Dodie's family includes her husband William "Duke" Sparks; her children Stephanie Clarke, William "Jeff" Sparks, and Chris Sparks; Her grandchildren Brent Clarke, Christie Clarke, Jonathon Sparks, Matt Clarke, Svea Sparks, Lily Sparks, and Olivia Sparks; And her great grandchildren William "Will" Sparks, Emmet Sparks, Jaxon Sparks, and Carson Clarke.



Dodie, you will never be lost to us. You will always live in our hearts.

