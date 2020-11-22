1/
Gordon Edward Zander
1934 - 2020
Gordon Edward Zander passed away at Jefferson Healthcare of heart, COPD and kidney disease at the age of 86 on November 7, 2020. He was surrounded by his loved ones.

Gordon was born March 4, 1934 in Dickinson, North Dakota to parents Robert and Ida (Jauss) Zander.

He leaves behind his: wife Betty of 45 years; daughter Lorraine (Michel Thurman) Broten; sons Curtis (Tonya) and Troy (Parisa) Zander; step-son Wes (Alice) Cain; step-daughter Pam (Duane) Lawton; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Preceded in death by his son Todd Zander; his parents; four brothers and four sisters.

See full obituary at Neptune society.com.

Gordon's interment will be at Tahoma National Cemetery with Military Honors and the love and respect of his family. A celebration of life will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers any donations can be made to DVH&WC (Dungeness Valley Health free clinic), send to DVLC, P O Box 1916, Sequim, WA 98382 or to a charity of your choice.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
