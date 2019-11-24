Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon W. Kalahar. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church 510 E Park Ave Port Angeles , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Gordie, or Mr. Kalahar, depending on how you knew him, led an amazing life.



A child of William and Edna (Vetterman) with five siblings, he was born "Irish," in South Dakota. The family moved first to Minnesota then Colorado. His family gave years to hard scrabble "dust-bowl" farming and finally moved into the town of Loveland, Colorado.



As the eldest surviving son, he left school early to join the



He then collected an amazing resume of jobs from farm and concrete rockwork to telephone lineman and meat cutter. He worked for Peter Kiewet and Sons, Flamingo Casino construction and as a shill for the Golden Nugget Casino.



One of his many jobs was driving a tour bus, the "Backward Happiness" at Estes Park, Colorado. He entertained riders with stories of the flora, fauna and the mining camps while driving each winding curve on the narrow highway.



He met the love of his life, Elspeth Benson (Elpie), at Greeley Colorado State College. They married June 8, 1951, in La Junta, Colorado. Elpie's mother, Jean M. Benson, made her wedding dress and her father, Rev. Glion Benson, conducted the wedding. They honeymooned on a fire look-out on Hogue Mountain, in Idaho. A donkey delivered them to the look-out and Gordie packed fresh water two miles from a spring to the look-out.



With a degree from the School of Education, Gordie completed a Masters Degree in Industrial Arts while Elpie finished her degree in Elementary Education, with endorsements in music/theatre.



Degrees in hand, they moved with first child, Kim (1952), to Mountain Home, Idaho. His first teaching job netted them $3,000 per year. Soon their son, Michael, (1953) arrived. In 1954, a Christmas card received from college friends mentioned job openings at Port Angeles High School.



His new job brought the young family to the Olympic Peninsula, and in 1956, their younger son, Byron, was born. Teaching Industrial Arts and Business classes during the year, Gordie was employed summers in Olympic National Park as a naturalist and worked on the Six Ridge Fire in the Staircase District. The Elwha, La Poel at Lake Crescent and Kalaloch were several of his summer placements until 1962.



In 1964, he took a year-long sabbatical from teaching to attend Western Washington College, to build his skills and knowledge in biology. He returned to Port Angeles to begin a long and rewarding career as a biology teacher, retiring in 1988, completing 35 years!



Gordie was passionate about the natural world. He was resourceful in providing salt-water tanks for his students (thanks Ron) and keeping animals and many specimens in the classroom (keeping his lab assistants busy). His enthusiasm for plants, animals, insects and birds was contagious. He had strong photography skills and he loved to hike and cross country ski. He loved time spent at the grandparent's home on Orcas Island, filled with good food, hot fires and laughter.



He and Elpie sailed the "Olympic Mist" throughout the Salish Sea and San Juan Islands, circumnavigating Vancouver Island several times. Sailing with him and his family as crew was exciting and always a learning opportunity. "You're a natural!" he would say. Or "Be bold" or "Coming About! Mind your head!"



As a jovial man with an extraordinary flair for making friends, telling jokes and using just the right word or phrase; he was unsurpassed as a hugger! He made friends even in the recent chapter at Dungeness Courte Memory Care Center-with the residents yes, AND the staff. His friends at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church will miss Gordie.



His younger siblings, Dallas and Donna and their extended families in Colorado, survive him, as do his children, Byron, Mike and Kim and their families with four grandsons and nine great-grandchildren.



His lovely wife, Elpie, sister, Gladys, brothers, Sherman and Jim, precede him.



Donations in his honor may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church or Volunteer Hospice of Clallam Co.



Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019

