Gregory H. McKee, beloved son of Patricia Gordon, passed away on October 22, 2019, at his Sequim home, of a heart attack. He leaves behind two sons, Paul and Nickolas McKee; a brother, Gene "Mick" McKee Jr.; and a sister, Rebecca McKee.
Greg attended schools in Dash Point, Tacoma and Auburn.
He served in the US Navy from 1980-82.
He became a journeyman carpenter and worked many years until retiring due to health issues. For the past 15 years he lived in Sequim and worked as a handyman and woodcutter. He was a very kind person who was always ready to help a friend.
A memorial will be held at the family home at 346 Glenns Valley Road, Sequim, on November 17 at 1:00 PM; a light lunch will be served.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019