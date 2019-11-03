Gregory H. McKee

Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Family home
346 Glenns Valley Road
Sequim, WA
Gregory H. McKee, beloved son of Patricia Gordon, passed away on October 22, 2019, at his Sequim home, of a heart attack. He leaves behind two sons, Paul and Nickolas McKee; a brother, Gene "Mick" McKee Jr.; and a sister, Rebecca McKee.

Greg attended schools in Dash Point, Tacoma and Auburn.

He served in the US Navy from 1980-82.

He became a journeyman carpenter and worked many years until retiring due to health issues. For the past 15 years he lived in Sequim and worked as a handyman and woodcutter. He was a very kind person who was always ready to help a friend.

A memorial will be held at the family home at 346 Glenns Valley Road, Sequim, on November 17 at 1:00 PM; a light lunch will be served.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019
