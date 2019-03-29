Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gunnar Johansen. View Sign

Our family is sad to announce that Gunnar Johansen passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, after a long battle with Dementia.



He was born August 15, 1931, in the Farøe Islands, traveled the world as a Seaman and Merchant Marine until his mid-20s at which time he began the process to become a United States citizen while living in California.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, Gloria Johansen, in January 1993,



Gunnar is survived by his second wife, Tanya Johansen; three children, Randi Mahlum, Kari Harmon and Kris Johansen; seven grandchildren; three sisters and a brother in the Farøe Islands – Asta Og Groth Larsen, Injibjørg Og Thomas Juul Askam, Sunniva Og Milsen Zachariasen and Djóni Í Geil Johansen; in addition to numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



A gathering to celebrate his life will be held in the Juan de Fuca Ballroom at the Red Lion Inn in Port Angeles, at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 6, 2019. All friends or acquaintances of Gunnar Johansen or any of the family members are welcome to join us in honoring his memory.

