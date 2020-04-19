Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwendolyn Jean Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Former Port Angeles resident Gwendolyn Jean "Gwen" Anderson, 78, went home to be with Lord with family by her side at Providence St. Peter's Hospital in Olympia on April 4th.



Gwen was born to Kenneth and Lahoma McKitrick at Ft. Lewis on December 12, 1941. She spent her early years in Aberdeen, moving to Port Angeles with her Mom and stepdad, Ray Raby.



She attended Port Angeles High School and worked as a car hop at Birney's Drive-In. Soon after, Gwen married Chester "Chet" Anderson who was stationed at the Coast Guard base on Ediz Hook.



Gwen moved with Chet in 1959 to the San Francisco Bay area where they started a family. Together, they had three boys, Cary, Dan and Brian, before returning to live in Port Angeles, in 1969.



During the early 70s, Gwen was a Cub Scout den mother and an avid bowler, often winning trophies. She later became a licensed beautician and worked at the Barclay House where she earned the nickname, "Gentle Gwen." After her family was grown, she was employed as a medical assistant and, eventually, worked for the State of Washington's Employment Security Office where she specialized in military claims until her retirement.



In her retired years, she enjoyed traveling to regional plays and broadway shows and watching the latest theatrical releases with her good friend, Ginny Matson. Gwen attended church at Bethany Pentecostal in Port Angeles and Calvary Chapel in Olympia.



Gwen loved being a grandma. She treasured time spent with her sons and families making multiple trips to visit them in California and Alaska.



A peacekeeper and generous soul, Gwen was appreciated by her sons as "the best Mom three boys could ever have."



She is survived by her sons and their families, Cary Anderson of Anchorage, Alaska, Dan and wife Sherida Anderson and Brian Anderson, all of Tumwater; grandchildren, Sarah (Tim) Guinn of Redding, California, Noah (Amanda) Anderson of Red Bluff, California, Brianna Anderson of Monmouth, Oregon, Jacob Anderson of San Diego, California and Russell Anderson of Anchorage, Alaska. Her great grandchildren are Sammy and Chloe Anderson of Red Bluff, California. Former Port Angeles resident Gwendolyn Jean "Gwen" Anderson, 78, went home to be with Lord with family by her side at Providence St. Peter's Hospital in Olympia on April 4th.Gwen was born to Kenneth and Lahoma McKitrick at Ft. Lewis on December 12, 1941. She spent her early years in Aberdeen, moving to Port Angeles with her Mom and stepdad, Ray Raby.She attended Port Angeles High School and worked as a car hop at Birney's Drive-In. Soon after, Gwen married Chester "Chet" Anderson who was stationed at the Coast Guard base on Ediz Hook.Gwen moved with Chet in 1959 to the San Francisco Bay area where they started a family. Together, they had three boys, Cary, Dan and Brian, before returning to live in Port Angeles, in 1969.During the early 70s, Gwen was a Cub Scout den mother and an avid bowler, often winning trophies. She later became a licensed beautician and worked at the Barclay House where she earned the nickname, "Gentle Gwen." After her family was grown, she was employed as a medical assistant and, eventually, worked for the State of Washington's Employment Security Office where she specialized in military claims until her retirement.In her retired years, she enjoyed traveling to regional plays and broadway shows and watching the latest theatrical releases with her good friend, Ginny Matson. Gwen attended church at Bethany Pentecostal in Port Angeles and Calvary Chapel in Olympia.Gwen loved being a grandma. She treasured time spent with her sons and families making multiple trips to visit them in California and Alaska.A peacekeeper and generous soul, Gwen was appreciated by her sons as "the best Mom three boys could ever have."She is survived by her sons and their families, Cary Anderson of Anchorage, Alaska, Dan and wife Sherida Anderson and Brian Anderson, all of Tumwater; grandchildren, Sarah (Tim) Guinn of Redding, California, Noah (Amanda) Anderson of Red Bluff, California, Brianna Anderson of Monmouth, Oregon, Jacob Anderson of San Diego, California and Russell Anderson of Anchorage, Alaska. Her great grandchildren are Sammy and Chloe Anderson of Red Bluff, California. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close