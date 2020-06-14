Gwendolyn Ruth Kousbaugh
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gwendolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gwen was the oldest daughter of Nellie Holtry and Alfred Bertles of Bremerton.

In Forks, Gwen led a life of volunteer service and was active with Children's Hospital Orthopedic Guild, Forks Hospice, Forks Bible Church secretary/treasurer/nursery worker, Awana Leader, Forks Christian School, and 4-H leader just to name a few.

Before marriage, Gwen attended Olympic College for some pre-nursing courses that she then switched into a para-educator certification and worked at Forks Elementary School after her children had graduated.

Gwen loved quilting, reading, and antiquing. She considered herself a grandma to any babies that she was around.

She is survived by her sister, Phyllis Hagel; her husband of 54 years, Dan Kousbaugh; her two children, Laura Peterson and Bill Kousbaugh; five granddaughters, Emi, Bettiann, and Hannah Peterson and Colby and Janelle Kousbaugh.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be given in her memory to Assured Hospice 1102 East 1st St., Port Angeles, WA 98362, or 5th Avenue Theater https://www.5thavenue.org/ support/donate.

Due to the COVID pandemic, a private, graveside service was held on June 6, in Bremerton. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Forks.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved