H. Jewell (West) Brisbin
1925 - 2020
Jewell Brisbin passed away peacefully of natural causes in Sequim September 6 at the age of ninety-five. She was predeceased by her loving husband of seventy years, Harold Brisbin.

Jewell was born in Plad, Missouri on July 22, 1925 to Minnie and Floyd West. She was one of seven children. Upon graduation from high school in 1943, she relocated to Washington state. She and Harold married following World War II in Port Angeles in 1946.

A consummate mother, grandmother, and homemaker, Jewell was an excellent country cook and enjoyed preparing meals for the family. All looked forward to her fried chicken, chicken and noodles, and baked goods.

Mom enjoyed bowling, playing cards and rooting for the Sonics, Mariners, and Seahawks. She also had a true green thumb that was on spectacular display every spring in a lush array of flowers and plants.

Her love of family, competitive spirit and Midwest ethics will be missed.

Jewell is survived by her sons Mike Brisbin (Lois) and Larry Brisbin (Linda) and grandchildren Jeff, Amy, and Shana and great granddaughter, Nyyra.

There will be a private interment at Mount Angeles Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County, 540 East 8th Street, Port Angeles, WA 98362

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Sep. 20, 2020.
