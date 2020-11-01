1/
Hale Norbisrath
1949 - 2020
Born in Maracaibo, Venezuela to Hans and Roberta Norbisrath (Gravely)of Bellingham. The family moved to Lake Pleasant in the early 50's. He attended Beaver and Quilayute valley schools. He trolled salmon with the F/V Gardenia in the 70's and early 80's. He later longlined with brother Evan in Alaska on F/V Allstar. He crewed on the F/V's Belle, Lady Nell, Maverick and others out of La Push and Port Angeles.

He is survived by brothers Mark, Evan, (Christie), and sisters Elaine and Jan (Jeff), son Sean(Hilary), grandson Carter, all of Forks and granddaughter Savanah Depew of Spokane. Daughter Kerri (Ray), granddaughter Lilly Waldbillig, great grandson to be, and ex-wife wife Rose, all of Bremerton and numerous nieces and nephews. Companion Marsha and furry companion Muffita. His pastimes were plunking steelhead and cutting firewood with friend Jesse Faucett.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Nov. 1, 2020.
