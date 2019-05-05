Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hannah Jane (Morse) Cox. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hannah Jane (Morse) Cox passed away on March 23, 2019, at the age of 102, surrounded by family. She was born March 8, 1917 in St. Louis, Missouri, to Louis Anthony Morse and Jane Spurr Morse and remained their only child.



She moved to Port Angeles at the age of two. She was entertained with dancing at the theater and many social events until she graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1934.



She worked at Woolworth's Five and Dime store for two years until she married the love of her life, Victor Cameron Cox, in May 1936. They remained married for 69 years.



She bred and raised registered English Cocker Spaniels for ten years with 150 pups in total.



Hannah began working at 1st National Bank, and worked there for over 15 years until Victor retired.



They spent three months every year traveling, and staying in Hemet, California, in their trailer, for over 17 years to visit friends and family. They also spent time traveling by car and plane and went on several cruises.



Her hobbies were many and included golf, fishing, hunting, camping, sewing, baking, and crochet. She belonged to the



They moved, to Edmonds, to be closer to family 17 years ago. She will be remembered by all who knew and loved her as upbeat, spunky, sassy, kind-hearted, a lover of all things pastel and polyester… and always in the perfect shade of lipstick.



She was preceded in death by her grandson, Bret Adams; and her husband, Victor Cox. She was followed in death two days later by her eldest daughter, Shari (Robert) Wright, of Edmonds.



She is survived by her youngest daughter, Vicki (Glen) Richard, of Poulsbo; grandchildren, Mark (Jennifer) Adams, Kathi Jo (Joe) Menzyk, Kari (Keith) Grant, and Brad (Nancy) Richard; great-grandchildren, Ashlee (Gabe) Grant, Kate (John) Holmes, Benni Jo (Dan) Holmes, Tiffany Grant, Brittni Adams, Rocko Menzyk, Elise Richard, and Maddie Richard; great-great-grandchildren, John Victor Holmes and Nori Hannah Holmes.



She is a much loved and missed matriarch who, alongside our father/grandfather, raised a family that she called her greatest accomplishment and joy.



Published in The Peninsula Daily News on May 5, 2019

