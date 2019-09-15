Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hans Olof Stevenfeldt. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Trinity United Methodist Church 100 S. Blake Avenue Sequim , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Hans Olof Stevenfeldt passed away on September 3, 2019, at the age off 77, after a year long battle with cancer. He was born in Stockholm, Sweden, on November 20, 1941, the second of three children of Olle and Astrid Stevenfeldt.



When still a young child, Hans auditioned to and was accepted into the prestigious Adolf Frediks music school, in Stockholm, and enjoyed singing and traveling around Europe with the boys choir, until his voice changed.



When a young teenager, he had both polio and meningitis and spent several months in the hospital. Good medical care, stubbornness, and family support kept him out of an iron lung when he had polio.



As a young person growing up in Stockholm, Hans was also active in sports after school. He loved both playing and coaching soccer and playing ice hockey. He continued doing both for many years, both in Sweden and in America.



Hans' family was very artistic and craft loving. His father was an artist, painting almost exclusively with oils, and his older brother was a sculptor. As a family they often sat around their kitchen table before holidays making special ornaments and decorative works of art, while Astrid would fill the room with wonderful smells from her baking of breads, cookies, and cakes.



As an older teen and after finishing music school, Hans was apprenticed to a well known Swedish artist and spent several years working with him and learning the various arts of the trade. He also learned how to "work outside the box" and be creative in all he did.



Before immigrating to America, Hans had begun his professional career in Sweden as a studio director for SAMPA Advertising, where he designed trade shows and supervised the design and drafting departments.



Hans immigrated to America on the last passenger voyage of the Queen Mary, in 1967, with his first wife, Stella Von Saher, an American who had been living in Stockholm. After spending some time in New York, they moved to the San Francisco area.



Upon arriving in San Francisco in 1967, Hans' first two jobs, lasting over a period of 10 years, were with medical products companies, PALCO and AMSCO. He progressed from drafter/mechanical designer for new products to such positions as Director of Product Development and Design, Drafting Supervisor, and Chief Engineer for New Product Development. When the latter company moved their headquarters to Pennsylvania in 1977, Hans chose to stay in San Francisco.



He then accepted a position with Southern Pacific Communications (which later became Sprint Network), as Mechanical Design Engineer and Drafting Supervisor.



When it looked like Sprint would later be relocating out of state, Hans left and took a position with CMX/Orrox Corp., which was designing professional video editing equipment used by major TV networks. When that company went under, Hans then worked for Hewlett Packard as a Design Consultant for various divisions. While there, he received special training in their high end CAD systems, HP ME-10 and HP ME-30.



Over the next few years, Hans then worked as a mechanical designer at various places around the Bay Area, the last being IDEO, a prestigious engineering consulting firm, where he utilized various CAD systems for his design work, including PRO-E, Unigraphics, Ashlar Vellum, and Autocad in addition to the HP Me-30 solid design system before retiring early and moving to Prescott, Arizona.



Hans and his first wife, Stella, had divorced in San Francisco but remained friends. Hans was then married for a few years to Michelle Baines before he met and married the love of his life, Judy Nelson Peterson, in 1980. After getting married, Hans and Judy took sabbaticals and spent six months touring around Europe while returning periodically to Hans' parents' home, in Stockholm.



They ran the Stockholm marathon and several other races together in Sweden, Denmark, and Finland while there.



Hans and Judy decided to relocate to Prescott, Arizona, in 1995, IDEO was hesitant to let him go and paid for him to commute weekly, from Prescott to Palo Alto, California, for the next few months until he finally resigned for good.



Hans and Judy adopted their son, Kris, a 7 year old at the time, after returning from Europe to the Bay Area, where Judy was a high school counselor in Daly City, California, and Hans was again working for Hewlett Packard.



After Hans' father died, in Sweden, in 1992, Hans and Judy invited his mother, Astrid, to come live with them. She stayed with them a wonderful eight years before passing away just short of age 95, in 2001.



Their son, Kris, living in North Carolina, later died, in 2003, at age 26. Though Kris never married, had a son, Hunter, who lives in Tucson and has visited his grandparents, Hans and Judy, on several occasions.



Hans always enjoyed fishing. When living in the Bay Area, he and Judy often went out party boast fishing for rock fish and striped bass and went fishing in the mountains for trout.



After moving to Sequim, in 2002, he enjoyed fishing in the Strait for salmon, halibut, and crabs. He always enjoyed being creative both at work and at home.



When living in Prescott, on behalf of Club Scandia to which he belonged, he entered a statewide gingerbread house contest, two Christmases in a row, and won blue ribbons, a trophy and tickets to Phoenix Coyotes games both years.



After moving to Sequim and joining the Newcomers' Club, he volunteered to make a float for them, for the Irrigation Festival parade, with help from other members of the club. Again he won blue ribbons, for his floats, two years in a row. Judy always enjoyed seeing all the creative work he did in their garage over the years.



In addition to his love of art and fishing, Hans also loved classical music. He played the guitar when younger and he and Judy often attended the San Francisco Ballet, when living in the Bay Area, and were season ticket holders to the Port Angeles Symphony every year, after moving to Sequim.



Hans was preceded in death by his mother and father; older brother, Lasse; and his son, Kris.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Judy; sister, Maggan Sciortino of Strawberry Valley, California; grandson, Hunter Poynter of Tucson, Arizona; nieces Cassandra and Freja; nephew, Ingmar, all of California; and several cousins in Sweden.



Hans will always be remembered for his friendly face and smile, his love of talking to friends and strangers alike, his love of cooking, and his unbelievably clever and talented artistic and creative abilities. He will be sorely missed by all his many friends and family.



There will be a Celebration of Life for Hans at Trinity United Methodist Church, 100 S. Blake Avenue, in Sequim, on Sunday, September 29, at 2 PM. All are invited.



Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019

