Hal grew up in Seattle after moving from Port Angeles. He enlisted in the



After several years fighting fires, he was selected to become a paramedic for Seattle's new Medic One program, in 1970. He was able to save many lives during his time as a paramedic.



Later in his career he began teaching first aid to various groups and EMT/paramedic classes at North Seattle Community College. He continued teaching after his retirement, as he loved passing on his knowledge.



Hal also took his family on many adventures; tent camping was especially popular with his wife and daughters. Over the years, frequent trips were made to the San Juan Islands and eastern Washington, often with other neighborhood families.



Hal made friends with everyone and anyone that he talked with. If you met him, you never forgot him.



US Navy wanting to be assigned to a submarine. Unfortunately, because he was so tall, they put him into the Navy's sports program instead. Afterward, he worked for the Carnation Company until he joined the Seattle Fire department in 1959.

