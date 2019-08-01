Harold W. Hanusa, of Port Angeles, passed away peacefully at his home on July 24, 2019. Just 10 days before his 99th birthday.
Harold was born on August 3, 1920, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He grew up in Council Bluffs and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1938.
He worked with his father, Ted, in the plumbing and heating business until he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard on July 21, 1942. After boot camp and Aviation Mechanics School, he was stationed at the Coast Guard Base, in Port Angeles, until the end of World War II.
After the war, he returned to Council Bluffs and returned to the plumbing and heating business. Soon he met his future wife, Kathryn Newman, and were married on May 1, 1949, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Adair, Iowa.
They raised their two sons, Joel and John, in Iowa while pursuing careers in real estate, insurance, and farming. They finally retired and moved to Port Angeles in 1988.
After Kathryn's passing in 1997, Harold married life long friend, Joyce Herman, in 1998. They enjoyed their retirement years living in Port Angeles.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Carl and Ted Jr.; his wife, Kathryn; and second wife Joyce; his son, Joel; grandson, Andrew; and step-grandsons, Jim and Peter.
Harold is survived by his brother, Bob (Martha); son, John (Rose); five grandsons; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, step-children; step-grandchildren; and step-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Port Angeles on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 11:00 AM. A graveside service with Military Honors by the U.S. Coast Guard, at Mt. Angeles Memorial Park, will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials for Harold can be sent to St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 132 E. 13th St., Port Angeles, WA 98362.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019