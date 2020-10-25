Harriett Louise Jones Lawson, born June 6, 1919 in Deer Park, transitioned September 11, 2020, having lived a century as a daughter, wife, mother, friend and educator dedicated to serving wherever and however she could. Harriett, the daughter of Mark and Ruth Jones, was the wife of Charles A. Lawson, mother of Barbara and Daniel, grandmother of Stacey and Wade, great-grandmother of Maras and Maxwell Lawson.



Harriett began her teaching career in 1940 in a one-room school in Gifford, Washington. In 1965, she was one of two teachers hired to initiate the HeadStart program in Clallam County. She delighted in giving children the tools they needed to succeed in life and retired after forty years of teaching kindergarten and second grade at Monroe Elementary in Port Angeles.



As a member of First Christian Church, she championed a mission of a congregant from a poor village in the Philippines. For years she collected clothes, text books, and school supplies to send to the children in her friend's village. Ever a bargain hunter, she would arrive in the final hours of yard sales and scoop up vases, often free or for next to nothing, for a friend who sold bouquets from her flower farm.



Harriett was active in Al-Anon, supported Serenity House, volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul, and the Ladies Auxiliary of Veterans of Foreign Wars. Hers was a faith-filled life of service.



Harriett was a child of the Great Depression and lived through World War II, with a husband in the European theater; both events informed the life she lived. She enjoyed recycling and repurposing or reusing almost anything. She seldom missed a day of walking, appreciating the beauty of nature, weather's vagaries, and the joy of hearing children playing in the schoolyard across the street. Contributions may be made to the Port Angeles Food Bank, Serenity House or the Olympic Peninsula Humane Society.

