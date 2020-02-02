Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry William La Rue. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harry William La Rue left his beloved home, in Eden Valley, moving to his Heavenly home on January 20, 2020, no longer confined by his earthly body.



Harry was born October 27, 1940, to Harry Wm. La Rue Sr. and Alyce Esperita Dennis in Sacramento, California, where he lived for over 50 years.



Harry overcame polio as a small child and went on to live a full and rewarding life. He stood tall not only in physical stature, but also in strength of character in the eyes of all who knew him.



Harry joined the Navy, at 19, and served on the submarine U.S.S. Voladore and later the Gunston Hall, cruising the Panama Canal the wrong way at the peak of the Cuban Crisis.



Harry met Barbara McKee and knew immediately she was "the one." His winning smile sealed the deal. Their union blessed them with three adoring children, Michael La Rue (Terri Leigh) Michelle (La Rue) Ison (Stephen) and Scott McKee (Michele). Family meant everything to him.



After his military service, Harry was employed by Pacific Bell, where he made many lifelong friends. After 30 years, he retired at 55 and he and Barbara moved to Port Angeles, where they pursued their favorite things; hunting, fishing, crabbing and managing an unruly forest.



Harry is survived by his wife; sister, Judy Bianco; three children, eleven grandchildren and seventeen great- grandchildren who all sat in rapt attention as he told stories of his many adventures.



Harry is and will continue to be missed by all who had the luxury of knowing him. He is "Free at last!"



Per his request, there will be no memorial service. Any memorial donation can be sent, in his name, to Olympic Christian School, 43 O'Brien Rd., Port Angeles, Washington 98362.

